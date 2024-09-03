National Scholarship Portal (NSP) 2024-25: Registration Now Open For Central & State Govt Schemes, Check Eligibility, & Important Dates

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has started the registration process for the academic year 2024-2025 for various scholarship schemes offered by central and state governments. Students can apply online at scholarships.gov.in.

What is the NSP Scholarship?

The NSP is an online platform that provides access to multiple scholarships offered by central and state governments. It enables students to apply for various scholarship schemes, including merit-based, means-based, minority, post-matric, pre-matric, central sector, and state-specific scholarships.

NSP, offered by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology aims to provide financial support to students studying at pre-matric, post-matric, diploma, UG, PG levels.

Important Dates for NSP Scholarship Portal 2024 Registration

- Registration Process Start Date: July 01, 2024

- Registration Process End Date: October 31, 2024

- Defective Application Verification Open till: November 15, 2024

- Institute Verification Open till: November 15, 2024

- DNO/SNO/MNO Verification Open till: November 30, 2024

NPS Scholarship 2024: Central Sector Scholarship Schemes

The central government offers various scholarships through different ministries:

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

1. Scholarship for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities - Last Date: October 31, 2024

2. Post Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities - Last Date: October 31, 2024

3. Pre Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities - Last Date: August 31, 2024

Department of Higher Education

1. Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Level Students - Last Date: October 31, 2024

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

1. National Fellowship and Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education of ST Students - Last Date: October 31, 2024

Ministry of Minority Affairs

1. Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses - Last Date: November 30, 2024

2. Pre Matric Scholarships for Minority Students - Last Date: November 15, 2024

3. Post Matric Scholarship Schemes for Minorities - Last Date: November 30, 2024

Department of School Education & Literacy

1. National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme - Last Date: August 31, 2024

Ministry of Home Affairs

1. Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles - Last Date: October 31, 2024

2. Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Wards of States/UTs Police Personnel Martyred During Terror/Naxal Attacks - Last Date: October 31, 2024

Ministry of Railways (Railway Board)

1. Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme Offered by Ministry of Railways - Last Date: October 31, 2024

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

1. AICTE – Swanath Scholarship Scheme (Technical Diploma) - Last Date: October 31, 2024

2. AICTE – Swanath Scholarship Scheme for Technical Degree Students - Last Date: October 31, 2024

3. AICTE – Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Degree) - Last Date: October 31, 2024

4. AICTE – Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Diploma) - Last Date: October 31, 2024

5. AICTE – Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Degree) - Last Date: October 31, 2024

6. AICTE – Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Diploma) - Last Date: October 31, 2024

University Grants Commission (UGC)

1. National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies - Last Date: October 31, 2024

2. Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region - Last Date: October 31, 2024

North Eastern Council (NEC), DoNER

1. Financial Support for Students of North Eastern Region to Study Higher Professional Courses - Last Date: October 31, 2024

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

1. Central Sector Scholarship for SC Category Students - Last Date: October 31, 2024

Ministry of Labour & Employment

1. Financial Assistance for Education to the Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM - Pre Matric - Last Date: August 31, 2024

2. Financial Assistance for Education to the Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM - Post Matric - Last Date: August 31, 2024

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (Backward Classes)

1. PM Yasasvi Central Scholarship Scheme of Top Class Education in College for OBC, EBC, and DNT Students - Last Date: October 31, 2024

2. PM Yasasvi Central Scholarship Scheme of Top Class Education in Schools for OBC, EBC, and DNT Students - Last Date: October 31, 2024

For detailed information and application procedures, please refer to this link.

To avail of the scholarship, students need to fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

- Annual household income from all sources cannot exceed Rs 2,50,000 (may vary from scheme to scheme)

- Students must qualify for the last exam

- Valid cast certificate

- Aadhar card

How to Apply for the NSP Scholarship?

Students can apply on the official website of NSP Scholarship- The registration process involves:

1. Visiting the official website at scholarship.up.gov.in.

2. Clicking on the 'Students' option

3. Registering through OTR (One Time Registration)

4. Logging in with necessary details

5. Filling in required details and uploading scanned documents

6. Verifying entered details and submitting the application

Required Documents for NSP Scholarship Application

- Last Qualifying Exam Mark Sheet

- Valid Cast Certificate

- Valid Income Certificate

- Bank Passbook (Bank account must be linked to Aadhar number)

- Fee Receipt Number

- Enrollment Number

- Aadhar Card Number

- Latest Passport Size Scan Photo

Students can check the status of their application by logging in with their credentials on the official NSP Scholarship portal.