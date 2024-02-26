UPUMS Opens Applications for 535 Nursing Officer Vacancies

Unsplash

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has opened applications for recruitment to the position of Nursing Officer. Aspiring candidates have until March 14 to submit their applications through the official website at www.upums.ac.in.

Vacancy Details:

UPUMS aims to fill 535 vacancies for the Nursing Officer position through this recruitment drive.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 18 to 40 years of age to be eligible for UPUMS recruitment 2024.

Application Fee:

For candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category and OBC/EWS, the application fee is ₹2000.

SC/ST candidates are required to pay ₹1200 as the application fee.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold either a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized institute or university by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.

Alternatively, candidates with B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognised institute or university by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council are also eligible.

It is mandatory for candidates to be registered as Nurse & Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council.

Additionally, candidates should possess a minimum of two years’ experience in a hospital with a minimum of 50 beds, registered with the competent district medical authority, post acquiring the educational qualifications.

Read Also Influencing Dreams: A Social Media Influencer Helps Indian Students Pursue Their Italian Dreams

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at https://www.upums.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the “Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024” section.

A new page will appear; fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Upload all required documents.

Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

With the deadline approaching fast, interested candidates are advised to complete their applications at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush.