UPTET Result 2022 expected to be out in a few days

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test is predicted to be released soon on the official website, as per several media reports.

Candidates who appeared for the UPTET examination are advised to visit the official website, i.e., updeled.gov.in. for more updates and information related to exam results and other details. Though the official announcement is yet to be made by the official authorities

How to check:-

Candidates must visit the official website- updeled.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results.' (Direct links to be activated soon)

A new page will open including the relevant details

Cross-check all your details

Take a printout for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:28 PM IST