UPSSSC VDO 2023 Re-Examination Results Released

The Village Development Officer (VDO) re-examination results for 2023 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Anyone who took the UPSSSC VDO re-exam in 2023 can now see and obtain their results by going to upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.

On June 26 and 27, of last year, there was a reexamination for the positions of Social Welfare Supervisor (General Selection), Village Development Officer (SC), and Gram Panchayat Officer. In accordance with the Commission's Advertisement No., the exam was conducted under the Competitive Examination 2018.



How to download the UPSSSC VDO Results 2023?

Candidates must provide their registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code in order to view the UPSSSC VDO 2023 re-examination result.

Visit UPSSSC's official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Perform a search and select the "Results" section from the homepage.

Next, select the link labeled "UPSSSC VDO results 2023."

Enter the registration number, gender, date of birth, and verification code in the new window that appears.

Choose the 'See Results' option from the menu. The UPSSSC VDO Results 2023 will appear on the screen. Verify and collect the result.

Examination Pattern

Out of the 1,953 advertised vacancies, 4,065 candidates have been determined to be eligible for the eligibility or record test based on the re-examination results (normalized). It is crucial to understand that the number of eligible applicants who passed the eligibility or record test does not necessarily indicate the outcome of the selection process. After the test, the final choice will be declared, subject to the rulings made in any pertinent writ petitions.

Additionally, the Commission will send information regarding the qualifying or record test program separately to the 4,065 candidates who passed the re-examination and qualified for the test. In the meanwhile, candidates can check the outcome-related cutoff marks by visiting upsssc.gov.in, the Commission's official website.