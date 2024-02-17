UPSC CSE 2024: New Photo Upload Requirements And Important Dates Revealed

Representative image

The UPSC has started the application procedure for the 2024 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSE Pre) and has also made available the detailed information bulletin, syllabus, and exam pattern on upsc.gov.in.

In contrast to previous years, when only a passport-sized photo in a specific size was required, this year, UPSC has provided detailed instructions for uploading photos in the UPSC CSE application form 2024.

For the first time, UPSC has requested candidates to submit photos taken within 10 days of the online application process starting. Hence, candidates must ensure that the photos are captured before February 4, 2024.

Additionally, the candidate's name and the date the photograph was taken must be clearly stated on the photograph, as per UPSC. The candidates' faces should also fill three-fourths of the space in the photograph, according to the UPSC notification.

The Commission has also requested candidates to ensure that their look aligns with their photograph during every stage of the examination process – preliminary, main (written), and interview or personality test.

Citing an example, the UPSC said: “For instance, If a candidate uploads a bearded photograph, he must appear with the same look in the Preliminary, Main (Written) and Interview/ Personality Test. The same would be the case with spectacles, mustaches, etc.”

The candidate's scanned images for the passport-sized photograph and signature must be in Jpeg format and each file should range between 20 KB and 300 KB.

UPSC has announced 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS this year. The UPSC CSE 2024 prelim exam is scheduled for May 26. Candidates who score above the cut-off marks in CSE prelims will be eligible to register for the UPSC main examination. The mains will be descriptive and will take place from September 20 for five days.