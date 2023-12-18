UPSSSC To Announce UP PET 2023 Results Soon at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 | UPSSC

The UPSSSC administered the UP PET 2023 on October 28 and 29, with the answer key released on November 6. The deadline for raising objections passed on November 15, and the commission is anticipated to soon declare the UP PET results, along with the final or revised answer key.

UPSSSC PET final answer key and results will be announced on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in. once available, the direct link to check UP PET result will be shared here.

List of websites to check UPSSSC PET result 2023:

upsssc.gov.in

Steps to check UPSSSC PET result 2023:

Go to the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as required.

Login by entering your details.

Take print for future reference