UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process Commences For Staff Nurse Unani Posts

Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially opened the doors for aspiring candidates as it initiates the application process for the position of Staff Nurse Unani. The application window commenced today, December 4, and will remain open until January 1, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Vacancy Details:

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 27 vacancies, catering to the healthcare needs of the state. Out of these, 25 positions are designated for the post of Staff Nurse Unani (Female), while 2 positions are available for Staff Nurse Unani (Male).

Age Limit:

Candidates need to ensure they fall within the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as of July 1, 2023, to be eligible for consideration in this recruitment process.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee during the application process. General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates are expected to submit ₹125. Meanwhile, Scheduled Class (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and ex-servicemen category candidates will pay ₹65, and those in the People with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category are obligated to submit ₹25.

Application Procedure:

Applying for the Staff Nurse Unani posts is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the Staff Nurse Unani application link on the homepage

Register and proceed to fill out the application form

Pay the applicable fee as per your category

Upload all the necessary documents

Complete the application process and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates are urged to complete the application process before the January 1, 2024, deadline.