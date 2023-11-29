Applications Open For UPSC Assistant Director General & Translator Posts, Check Last Date To Apply

Representative Image

Applications are being accepted for the positions of Assistant Director General and Translator (Dari) by the exam-conducting Union Public Service Commission. Candidates may apply for the jobs mentioned above through December 14, 2023, by visiting the official websites, upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in, according to the information provided on the website.

Two openings for the position of Assistant Director General of Shipping in the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and one for the post of Translator (Dari) in the Signal Intelligence Directorate, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, will be filled by this recruitment drive.

Steps To Apply

Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the highlighted link tab.

The screen will turn to a new page.

Complete the application.

Cover the application cost.

Send in the application.

For future use, hold onto the hard copy of the same document.

Exam Fees

A fee of Rs. 25/- (Twenty-five Rupees) must be submitted by applicants (apart from exempted Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates) using one of the following methods: cash deposit in any SBI branch, bank account online, etc.