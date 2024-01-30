UPSSSC PET 2023 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now! | Representative Image

The UPSSSC PET result 2023 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on January 29.

Those who took the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) can view their results at upsssc.gov.in, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's official website.

Over 7 lakh of the over 20 lakh individuals who registered for the exam chose not to show up.

On October 28 and 29, 2023, the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam was administered at over 1,000 locations in 35 districts throughout the state. There were two shifts for the examination: from 10 am to noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

How to check?

To view PET results, candidates may visit the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Click the link for PET Result 2023 that is on the home page.

Candidates will be taken to a new page after clicking the provided link.

Enter ogin information and press the "Submit" button.

UPSSSC PET 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Download the outcome, then store a physical copy for later use.

Screening Process

In order to participate in the Uttar Pradesh Group C recruitment, candidates must be eligible for the UP PET. After passing the preliminary exam, candidates will be able to take the main exam. A candidate must show up for the interview procedure if they pass both the main and preliminary tests. After the interview phase, there will be a document verification process before the final candidates are chosen.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

100 multiple-choice questions make up the UPSSSC PET. It is significant to remember that a negative marking is issued for each wrong response. The Indian Constitution, the Indian Economy, General Science, Social Science, Geography, and Indian History are all covered in the course.