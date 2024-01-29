MP Board Exams: MPBSE Tightens The Noose As Results Of Students Caught 'Cheating' Will Be Cancelled |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every year, cheating cases come to light in the high school and higher secondary examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. This time the exams are to start from February. Therefore, to tighten the noose the board has levelled up the strictness this time to prevent students from cheating.

Under the new rule, if a student cheats, misbehaves with the centre head, assaults any person in the examination hall and gets any FIR filed against him, then the student will be debarred from the entire examination. Also, he/she will not be able to take further board exams in future.

Copies of students using unfair means will not be evaluated

If a student is accused of cheating in 1 subject or even has been successful in cheating, the examination of that subject will be cancelled and it will not even be evaluated. But if someone is caught cheating in more than one subject, his/her examination and results of all the subjects will be cancelled. If an FIR is lodged against a student for assault or any other reason, he/she will be debarred from the entire examination.

Action will be taken against culprits in board exams

The School Education Minister also organised a review meeting regarding strict action against those guilty in board examinations. School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh instructed the board officers to ensure that strict action is taken against those guilty in the examinations, in order to make the examination system continue to run properly in future.

The Board of Secondary Education has released the time table for class 10th and 12th board exams. While preparing a plan to conduct the examination with foolproof preparation, the administration has also ensured strict compliance with the instructions from the board.

Last year also, the district came into limelight due to the cheating scandal during the 10th and 12th examinations. However, despite millions of efforts, the administration could not stop the cheating in exams completely. More than 50,000 candidates will appear in the board examination across the district.

NCC has been included as an optional subject in the board exams. Instructions were also given to widely publicise the helpline number 18002330175 operated by the board. Let us tell you that through this helpline, psychological counselling of students is done during the examination.