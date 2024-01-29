Madhya Pradesh: NCC Exam Held At Samaritans School In Narmadapuram | Representative image

Narmadpuram (Madhya Pradesh): The NCC-A certificate exam was held at Samaritans School on Sunday. A total of 275 cadets from 11 institutions participated in the exam. The exam was conducted under guidance of Colonel Dinesh Kanojiya for the first time based on new rules. NCC Incharge Pradeep Yadav and Mamta Chauhan assisted in the exam.

Additionally, under the guidance of Colonel Harpreet Singh of the 13 MP Battalion, the NCC A certificate exam was successfully conducted. The written exam was followed by a practical exam. A total of 151 cadets appeared in the examination, 38 from Government SNG School, 24 from Excellence Narmadapuram, 16 from Samaritans, 15 from Springdales, 24 from CM Rise Budhni, and 33 from CM Rise School in Babai.

Colonel Harpreet Singh inspected the examination centre. The exam was coordinated by First Officer Jay Varma, First Officer Vijay Gaur, Third Officer Vijay Prakash Srivastava, Third Officer KM Markham, caretakers Shakeel Kumar, Manoj Vishwakarma, Subedar Major Gajendra Baliyar Singh, Havaldar Amarchand and Subedar Rajveer Singh.

Madhya Pradesh: Chariot Procession Begins In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Jan Jagran Abhiyan by Lohiya Trust, the chariot procession began with the message of sharing dhan (wealth) and dharti (land). This Ram Rath will tour entire Satna district, then proceed to Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram’s darshan, and finally head to Delhi to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute wealth and land.

The chariot procession was flagged off by president of Traders’ Association, Pawan Tamrakar. The event was attended by key members of Lohiya Trust including founder Sudip Tapasi, president Sheelu Tapasi, vice president Naval Kishor Agrawal, secretary Roop Harbol. Hundreds of people including Sunil Tamrakar, Jay Ram Tamrakar, and Devendra Singh Parihar were present at the event.