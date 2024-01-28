UPSSSC PET 2023 Final Answer Key Released, Results Expected Soon | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the UPSSSC PET (Preliminary Entrance Test) 2023 Final Answer Key on its official website - upsssc.gov.in.

This comes after the commission reviewed objections to the provisional answer key and made necessary revisions. The release of the final answer key suggests that the UPSSSC is likely to soon announce the PET 2023 Results on its official website.

Candidates can expect to access their results using their registration number and date of birth for login.

How to download?

To download the UPSSSC PET 2023 Final Answer Key, visit upsssc.gov.in,

Click on the relevant link on the homepage, and review and download the answer key PDF for future reference.

The UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam took place on October 28 and October 29, 2023, in two shifts - from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

After the exam, the provisional answer key was published on November 6, 2024, in PDF format corresponding to the question paper order. Candidates had the opportunity to raise concerns by accessing the official website before November 15, 2023, with a fee of INR 100 per question.

It's important to note that the UPSSSC PET Exam is specifically for Uttar Pradesh domicile candidates interested in participating in the state government's recruitment drives.