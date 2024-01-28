UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Exam On 17th, 18th February; Admit Card Out Soon |

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotional Board (UPPRB) will be conducting an online exam on 17th and 18th February 2024 to recruit candidates for the position of Constable.

The UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024, containing all necessary details, will be issued to candidates in the 2nd week of February 2024 and can be obtained from the official website www.uppbpb.gov.in.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination center. The release of the admit card will be approximately 10-12 days before the scheduled exam date.

Candidates can download the UP Police Constable Admit Card using their login credentials. The admit card will contain essential information such as the organization name, post name, vacancy, category, status, exam date, selection process, number of candidates applied, and the official website.

The exam is expected to be conducted in multiple shifts for over 50 lakh candidates, and details regarding the exam venue, shift timings, and exam center will be provided with the release of the admit card.

Read Also Himachal Pradesh Board Announces Revised Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12 Exams

How to download the admit card?

To download the admit card, candidates should first visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board at www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, they should navigate to the Constable recruitment section and click on the Download Admit Card link.

This will take them to the admit card download portal where they need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen, which they can then download and keep safe.