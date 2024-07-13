 UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 Registration Period To End Today; Check How To Apply
UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 Registration Period To End Today; Check How To Apply

Updated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 Registration Period To End Today; Check How To Apply | Representative Image

On July 13, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conclude the UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 registration period. 4612 positions within the company will be filled via this hiring campaign.To apply for the main exam, a candidate must have taken the preliminary eligibility test and received a valid result.

Application Fees

There is a ₹25/-application fee. Candidates can pay the cost with a credit card, debit card, online banking, UPI, or SBI e-Challan.

Age Limit


The candidate must meet certain age requirements in order to be considered, including being at least 18 years old and no older than 28. In addition, they had to hold a high school diploma from an accredited university. As an alternative, they had to possess a three-year engineering-related diploma or certificate.

How to apply?

Applicants can apply for the Junior Engineer Mains Examination by visiting upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.


-Visit upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.
-On the front page, click the UPSSSC JE Mains 2024 registration link.
-After entering your login information, click "Submit."
-The application form you submitted will be seen.
-Complete the application and send in the application fee.
-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

