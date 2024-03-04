UPSSSC Declares Forest Guard PET Results At upsssc.gov.in, 1,402 Candidates Successfully Pass

Among the 1,697 candidates who took part in the physical standard test, 1,402 successfully passed, while 101 did not meet the requirements. Furthermore, 194 candidates were absent during the test. | UnSplash (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the results of the physical test (PET) for the Forest Guard recruitment examination on March 2. Candidates who took part in the PET, which took place from February 12 to 17, can view their results on the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC is organizing this hiring campaign to occupy 701 openings for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard roles in the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department.

Among the 1,697 candidates who took part in the physical standard test, 1,402 successfully passed, while 101 did not meet the requirements. Furthermore, 194 candidates were absent during the test.

The announcement of the recruitment drive's final results will take place once the verification of qualifications and records has been concluded.

To check the Forest Guard PET results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Notice board' section on the homepage.

Look for the Forest Guard PET result link.

Click on the link to access the Forest Guard PET Result PDF, containing the result notice and roll numbers.

Scroll through the PDF to check if you have been selected for the document verification round.

Save a copy of the PDF for future reference.