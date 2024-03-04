Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exams Begin Today: Timings, Guidelines, and Regulations

File

Kerala's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 examinations are starting today. The primary SSLC examinations are set to take place between March 4 and March 25. The SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams will be administered concurrently from March 4 to March 22.

Exam Timings and Guidelines:

The SSLC exams will begin at 9:30 am, concluding either at 11:15 am or 12:15 am, depending on the subject.

Students are strongly advised to arrive at the exam centers at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Entry to the examination hall must occur before 9:20 am. Those arriving before 10:01 am will be permitted to write the exam.

A 15-minute reading period for the question paper will be provided starting at 9:45 am, after which students can begin writing.

Strict Regulations:

Electronic devices, including mobile phones and calculators, are strictly prohibited within the exam hall.

Any student found engaging in unfair means during the exam will face consequences, including a ban from future exams.

Plus One and Plus Two Exams:

Running from March 1 to 26, the first and second-year higher secondary exams.

The exams will be held across 2,017 designated examination centers.

Non-vocational practical exams concluded on February 16, while the first and second-year NSQF vocational practical exams wrapped up on Thursday, February 29.

