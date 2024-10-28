 UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024 Begins: Apply Now for 5272 Female Health Worker Vacancies
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will begin accepting online applications for 'Female Health Worker' positions today, October 28. This recruitment drive will fill 5272 openings for female health workers in Uttar Pradesh.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will begin accepting online applications for 'Female Health Worker' positions today, October 28. This recruitment drive will fill 5272 openings for female health workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Important dates:

Application Start Date: October 28

Application End Date: November 27

Form Editing Deadline: December 4

Eligibility criteria for UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024

Shortlisting based on candidates' performance in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023).

Only candidates who appeared for the UPSSSC PET 2023 and have scorecards can apply.

Must have passed the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination from a recognised board.

Required to have completed a one year six month or two years ANM training course.

Preference given to candidates who have:

Completed two years of service in Uttar Pradesh.

An NCC ‘B’ certification.

How to apply for UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024

Visit the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in.

Enter your credentials from PET 2023 to access your account. Click on the application link after selecting the name of the recruitment exam.

Enter the requested information and attach the necessary files. The application cost must be paid.

Check the information you entered.

Send in the form.

Verify the confirmation page, download it, and save the copy for future reference.

