UPSE CSE 2024: Location Change Facility For THIS Centre Begins Today

UPSE CSE: Location Change Facility For THIS Centre Begins Today | Representative Image

From today, April 8, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start allowing students who chose Imphal for their Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam 2024 to switch exam sites. Candidates of this type will have access to 80 additional centres via the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. April 19 is the deadline for modifying the UPSC CSE preliminary exam 2024 location.



In addition to the official website, applicants may email the commission at uscp-upsc@nic.in or call the toll-free number to submit their request for a centre change. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days, the toll-free number will be open.

Upon receiving requests from candidates to switch centres, UPSC will assign the selected centres to the candidates and notify the registered mobile number of the candidate of the centre change.



The commission recently informed the Delhi High Court that UPSC CSE applicants from Manipur's hill districts who chose Imphal as their centre may alter their centre, and that the state government will assist with their transportation.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, will take place nationwide, including at the Imphal Centre, on June 16, 2024.

All candidates' UPSC CSE admit cards for 2024 will be distributed approximately one week before to the test.