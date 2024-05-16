92.38% Pass Goa SSC Exam; Drop In Percentage From Last Year | Representative Image

As many as 17,473 of the 18,814 were declared successful by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at the SSC board exams conducted at 31 centres across the state in April, securing an overall passing rate of 92.38%.

Announcing this at a news conference on Wednesday, Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye stated that the girls had fared better than the boys at the SSC exams. While 8,918 of the 9,596 girls were declared successful (92.93%), 8,555 of the 9,318 boys (91.8%) passed in the exams.

Comparing the pass percentages over the past five years, Shetye said the results were 92.47%(2019), 92.69% (2020), 99.72% (2021), 92.75% (2022) and 96.64% (2023).

The Goa Board chairman said 6.727 students availed of Sports Merit marks and the number of students who have passed the examination with the help of sports merit marks are 263.

"Thus, the overall percentage of candidates passing the examinations with the help of parts marks is 1.51%", he said.

Of the 408 schools in Goa, 124 schools achieved cent per cent results, of which 40 are government schools, 80 are aided schools and 4 are unaided schools.

With regard to Divyang schools, Shetye said 407 of the 464 students who appeared from 4 schools in Goa passed, thus registering the passing percentage of 87.72%.

He informed that Sanjay Centre for Special Education and St. Xavier's Academy, Old Goa, had achieved 100% results, Dharandora taluka, which has 11 schools, registered the lowest pass percentage of 87.35, while Canaconda taluka which has 19 schools secured the highest pass percentage of 98.02, said Shetye.