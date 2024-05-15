Goa Board 10th Result 2024: GBSHSE SSC Results Declared; Check More Details Here!

Representational Pic

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the class 10 results today, i.e., May 15, 2024. The result has been made available to the candidates on the board’s official website at gbshse.in.

The GBSHSE SSC was conducted from April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The GBSHSE board had to postpone one exam to April 24 this year, which was supposed to be conducted on April 23, 2024.

How To Check The Goa Board SSC Results?

Step 1: Go to the board's official website at gbshse.in

Step 2: Click on the provided result link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the required login details.

Step 5: Your results will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Go through the result document thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Candidates must ensure good internet connectivity on their devices when they check their results. The candidate should keep the login details handy. In case the website takes time to load, one should be patient and retry after a while. The candidates are further advised to keep a check on the board's official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.

The examination was conducted at 31 examination centres across the state. The consolidated result sheet will be available to download from the school login at https://servicel.gbshse.in, from 2:00 pm, May 17, 2024 onward.

The Pass percentage of last year April 2023 (Semester pattern) was 96.64%. The details of Date of distribution of the mark sheets will be notified on Goa Board's Official website.