 MAH CET MBA Result Out, Get Direct Link Here
MAH CET MBA Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET MBA Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

The MBA exam this year was conducted from March 9 to March 11. In the 2023-24 exam, a total of 1,30,927 candidates had registered for the exam.

Updated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on May 15, declared the MBA results 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through the official websites — cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org

When was the exam conducted?

The MBA exam this year was conducted from March 9 to March 11. The duration of the MAH CET was two-and-a-half hours. The medium of the test was English. The test consisted of 150 questions in the MCQ format.

In the 2023-24 exam, a total of 1,30,927 candidates registered and 85.7 per cent (1,12,209) students appeared for the MBA/MMS-CET exam.

It was a computer-based test. The exam is conducted for admission to professional courses for a full-time post-graduate degree in MBA.

To download their MAH MBA CET results, applicants must enter their login credentials such as their application number and password.

MAH CET MBA 2024 Answer Key & Response Sheet To Release On April 1 | Calculate Probable Scores
Steps to check the result:

 Step 1: Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link which will direct you to your MBA result.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as your application number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Download and save your result for future reference.

Post the declaration of results, students will need to appear for the process of counselling. Candidates who qualify the entrance test need to first register for the counselling process.

Through this entrance test, candidates secure admissions to all Maharashtra government management education institutes, university departments of management education, university-managed management education institutes, and all un-aided management education institutions covered by the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015.

