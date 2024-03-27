MAH CET MBA 2024 Answer Key & Response Sheet To Release On April 1 | Calculate Probable Scores

MAH MBA | CET Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced that it will release the question paper, answer key, and response sheet for the MAH MBA CET 2024 on April 1, 2024.

Candidates who took the MBA entrance test can access these documents through the official website cet.cell.mahacet.org. They will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key for MAH MBA CET 2024 will be available for objections until April 4, 2024. The final answer key will be issued after considering the objections raised by candidates.

The exam pattern and marking scheme for MAH MBA CET 2024 are provided, with the exam duration being 2 hours 30 minutes, and a total of 200 marks and questions. There is no negative marking, and the medium of the exam is English.

Additionally, the MAH CET (BEd-MEd) question paper, answer key, and response sheet will be available from March 27, with candidates able to submit grievances until March 29, 2024. MAH MBA CET 2024 was conducted from March 9 to 11 across various cities in Maharashtra and major cities in India.