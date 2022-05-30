e-Paper Get App

UPSC result 2021: 23 including first ranker Shruti Sharma from Jamia Coaching Academy make to final list of CSE

"The journey required a lot of hard work and a lot of patience," said Shruti Sharma in an interview.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
UPSC AIR 1 Shruti Sharma | Twitter

Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30. This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla.

The AIR 1, Shruti Sharma, went to Jamia Coaching Academy for the preparations of her UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021.

“23 people have been selected from Jamia Coaching Academy. We are feeling very proud and have come here to congratulate her,” said Jamia Millia Islamia VC Najma Akhtar.

The AIR 1 Shruti Sharma has also pursued her education at St Stephen's College and the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

"The journey required a lot of hard work and a lot of patience," said Shruti Sharma in an interview. Liking what you do lends you the required motivation, she added.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others

