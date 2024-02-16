 UPSC Releases Schedule For Civil Services Main Exam 2023 Phase 3 Interviews
A total of 817 people have been selected to participate in the Personality Test (PT) phase, which is set to occur from March 18 to April 9, 2024.

Updated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
The UPSC has released the schedule for the Phase 3 interview/personality test of the Civil Services Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 817 people have been selected to participate in the Personality Test (PT) phase, which is set to occur from March 18 to April 9, 2024. The morning session starts at 9 AM, and the afternoon session begins at 1 PM.

According to the notification, the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for these 817 candidates will soon be accessible for download from the Commission’s websites: https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

Notice here.

