UPSC Releases Schedule For Civil Services Main Exam 2023 Phase 3 Interviews

The UPSC has released the schedule for the Phase 3 interview/personality test of the Civil Services Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 817 people have been selected to participate in the Personality Test (PT) phase, which is set to occur from March 18 to April 9, 2024. The morning session starts at 9 AM, and the afternoon session begins at 1 PM.

According to the notification, the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for these 817 candidates will soon be accessible for download from the Commission’s websites: https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.



For candidates' convenience, the process to download the admit card is detailed as follows:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Navigate to the “e-SUMMON for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” section on the homepage.

Select the e-summon letter link.

Input your login credentials and proceed.

Verify and download the admit card.

Ensure to retain a printed copy for future reference.

It is important to understand that requests for altering the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) specified in the notification will typically not be granted.

The timetable for the Personality Test for 1026 individuals in Phase 1 and 1001 candidates in Phase 2 was previously released.