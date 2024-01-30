UPSC Releases ISS And IES 2023 Exam Scores; Know How To Download | Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores of candidates who have been selected for the Indian Statistical Services Examination (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES).

Nikhil Singh achieved the highest rank in the ISS 2023 examination, with Janhavi Patel and Vijay Ladha securing the second and third positions. In the IES 2023 exam, Nishchal Mittal clinched the top spot, while Aditi Jha and Purnima Suden came in second and third, respectively.

The commission suggested 18 individuals for IES and 33 for ISS. The final decisions were made after a written test on June 23-25 and interviews/personality assessments on December 18-21.

To view their marks, candidates recommended for appointment can follow these steps on the official website at upsc.gov.in:

Step 1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for "Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023."

Step 3. Subsequently, click on the marks link for the recommended candidates.

Step 4. A PDF containing the marks obtained by the candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.