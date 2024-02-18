UPSC Releases Interview Schedule For Civil Services Exam 2023 | Representative Image

The interview schedule for the Civil Services Exam 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). For 817 candidates, the Phase 3 interviews will take place between March 18 and April 9, 2024.

The roll numbers, dates, and interview sessions are included in the notice that the commission sent out. Candidates must report for the afternoon session by 1pm, and the morning session by 9am.

The personality test will still take place at the same time and date. As previously informed, candidates whose DAF-II is not submitted by the deadline will have their candidature canceled and no e-Summon Letter will be provided.

Click here to check the full Phase 3 schedule.

How to Download?

Visit upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Choose the interview schedule link from the homepage.

The Phase 3 personality test schedule will appear on a new page that opens.

Click the link to launch a PDF document.

Check the details and dates, then click "Download."

Keep a hard copy on file for future use.

The official statement states that e-Summon Letters for the 817 candidates' personality tests (interviews) will soon be available for download on the Commission's website.