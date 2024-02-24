UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and Other Posts at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for various positions, aiming to fill 76 posts in the organization. Here are the key details prospective applicants need to know:
Vacancy Details:
Assistant Director: 36 posts
Specialist Grade III: 32 posts
Assistant Cost Accounts Officer: 7 posts
Assistant Executive Engineer: 1 post
Important Dates:
Last date to apply online: March 14, 2023
Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: March 15, 2024
Application Fee:
General and OBC candidates: Rs. 25/-
SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates: No fee
Applicants (except exempted categories) can pay the application fee by cash at any SBI branch, net banking, or through Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.
How to Apply:
Visit the official UPSC website at [upsc.gov.in](https://upsc.gov.in).
Click on the "Online Recruitment Application (ORA)" link.
Provide the necessary information in the application form.
Submit the application form.
Attach the required documentation.
The deadline for online applications is March 14, 2023, and candidates must ensure that the complete application is printed by March 15, 2024.