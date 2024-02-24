UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Assistant Director and Other Posts at upsc.gov.in

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for various positions, aiming to fill 76 posts in the organization. Here are the key details prospective applicants need to know:

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Director: 36 posts

Specialist Grade III: 32 posts

Assistant Cost Accounts Officer: 7 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 1 post

Important Dates:

Last date to apply online: March 14, 2023

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: March 15, 2024

Application Fee:

General and OBC candidates: Rs. 25/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates: No fee

Applicants (except exempted categories) can pay the application fee by cash at any SBI branch, net banking, or through Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

How to Apply:

Visit the official UPSC website at [upsc.gov.in](https://upsc.gov.in).

Click on the "Online Recruitment Application (ORA)" link.

Provide the necessary information in the application form.

Submit the application form.

Attach the required documentation.

Read Also UPSC Releases Interview Schedule For Civil Services Exam 2023

The deadline for online applications is March 14, 2023, and candidates must ensure that the complete application is printed by March 15, 2024.