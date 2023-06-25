UPSC Recruitment 2023 Open For Junior Translator, Engineers & Others at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of junior translators, air safety officers, public prosecutors, and other posts. Candidates can fill the online application form now and the last date to apply is July 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from the official site at upsc.gov.in
Application fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
vacancies
There are a total of 261 vacancies offered by the UPSC.
Click here to read the official notification
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancy
Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts
Air Safety Officer: 44 posts
Livestock Officer: 6 posts
Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts
Public Prosecutor: 23 posts
Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts
Assistant Engineer: 3 posts
Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts
Principal Officer: 1 post
Senior Lecturer: 3 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the required minimum educational qualification, experience, and age limit in the official notification.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)