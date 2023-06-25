 UPSC Recruitment 2023 Open For Junior Translator, Engineers & Others at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Candidates can fill the online application form now and the last date to apply is July 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from the official site at upsc.gov.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Open For Junior Translator, Engineers

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of junior translators, air safety officers, public prosecutors, and other posts. Candidates can fill the online application form now and the last date to apply is July 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from the official site at upsc.gov.in

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

vacancies

There are a total of 261 vacancies offered by the UPSC.

Click here to read the official notification

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancy

  • Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts

  • Air Safety Officer: 44 posts

  • Livestock Officer: 6 posts

  • Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts

  • Public Prosecutor: 23 posts

  • Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts

  • Assistant Engineer: 3 posts

  • Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts

  • Principal Officer: 1 post

  • Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the required minimum educational qualification, experience, and age limit in the official notification.

