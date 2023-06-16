UPSC Preparation Getting Tough! Chill and Check These Hilarious Memes on Civil Services

Memes on UPSC exam |

The Civil Services Examination is a national competitive examination in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for recruitment to higher Civil Services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

CSE or commonly known as UPSC exams are not easy to crack, it has three stages: Prelims, Main and at the end is Interview.

However you can relax for a bit, have tea with some snacks and get back to studies. Meanwhile enjoy these memes on UPSC civil services examination.

When the exam is over and everyone think you had fun.

When you opt for UPSC exams then you don't step back

When Internet was busy trolling women but UPSC CSE 2022 top 4 topers are females

That stage when you have just reached the maximum age criteria and attempted enough exams

This meme indicates when you achieve something then your ex comes to meet you

Your mental status during UPSC exam

When you are into Philosphies

Recently NIRF 2023 rankings were released and the top position was held by IIT Madras

Mistakes makes you stronger

Your zeal to become IAS officer

Your reaction when UPSC topper tells about his/her struggle

Laxmikant is the love of UPSC aspirant

When you study too much

