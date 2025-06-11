UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Soon At upsc.gov.in; Here's How To Check

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Soon | Canva

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) Result 2025 shortly. Applicants who took the exam can view their results on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The result will be available in a PDF format which consists of roll numbers of shortlisted aspirants for the next round which is the Mains exam.

This recruitment effort aims to fill 979 positions in several civil service departments. The preliminary test, held on May 25, 2025, attracted roughly 10 lakh participants.

Additionally, UPSC has begun registrations for the CDS II and NDA/NA II tests in 2025. Interested applicants should apply by June 17 to upsconline.nic.in, with tests set for September 14.

How to check the UPSC Prelims Result 2025?

To download the UPSC Prelims Result 2025, applicants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “What’s New” section and then click on the “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result” link.

Step 3: Now, a PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, candidates have to check their roll number by using ctrl+F.

Step 5: Save the file and download it.

UPSC CSE 2025: What's next?

The Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I), which will be made available soon after the results are announced, must be completed by applicants who pass the preliminary exam. To advance to the Mains level, the DAF-I needs comprehensive information about the applicant's educational background, service preferences, and personal background.

Last year's trend

The cut-off scores increased significantly in the 2024 cycle, with the General category cut-off hitting 87.98. The cut-offs for EWS and OBC were 85.92 and 87.28, respectively. In 2020, the General category barrier reached 92.51, the highest cut-off in the previous five years.