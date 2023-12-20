UPSC Prelims 2024 Notification Releasing on Feb 14

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 | Twitter (representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled its calendar for 2024, detailing important examination dates for various prestigious civil service and defense exams.

UPSC Prelims 2024 Notification:

The much-awaited UPSC Prelims 2024 notification is set to be released on February 14, 2024. Candidates can access the complete schedule and further details on the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

Civil Services & IFS Prelims:

As per the announced timetable, the Civil Services Prelims and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Prelims for 2024 are scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024. Moreover, the mains exam for Civil Services will commence from September 20, 2024.

NDA, NA, CDA1 2024 Examination:

The NDA, NA, CDA1 2024 exam dates have been set for April 21, 2024, for prelims, and September 1, 2024, for mains. Notably, the notification for the prelims will be released today, December 20, 2023.

Other Examinations in 2024:

Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination 2024: February 18, 2024.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023: June 22, 2024.

NDA and NA Examination (II) 2024 & CDS Examination (II) 2024: Both slated for September 1, 2024.

The UPSC has indicated that comprehensive information regarding eligibility criteria, age limit, salary structures, vacancies, and more will accompany the official notifications for each respective examination.