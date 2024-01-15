UPSC Opens Recruitment For Medical Positions | Pixabay

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the recruitment process for regular medical positions in government-run medical institutes, responding to the request from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

The deadline for application submission is February 1, with the last date for printing the completed online application form being February 2.

The vacancies, now open for application on upsconline.nic.in, include various roles such as Assistant Industrial Adviser, Scientist-B, Assistant Zoologist, and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Expressing appreciation to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and UPSC officials, FORDA highlighted the significance of addressing the prevalent ad-hoc culture. The detailed list of medical vacancies encompasses roles like Specialist Grade III in Cardiology, Dermatology, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, and Oto-Rhino-Laryngology, among others.

How to apply?

To apply for these positions, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS" section. After selecting the desired position, the application process can be completed by providing necessary details.

Notably, the age limit for SC and ST candidates has been reduced by 5 years, and for OBC candidates, it is reduced by 3 years. While there is a nominal fee of Rs 25 for application, certain categories such as females, SC, ST, or those with benchmark disabilities are exempt. Further details on eligibility criteria and pay scale can be found on the official website.