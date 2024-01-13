UPSC Releases 2023 Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Results | File Photo

The final results of the 2023 Combined Geo-Scientist exam have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). For a total of four positions, 258 candidates have received recommendations. On the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can view the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist final result 2023.

The commission has released the merit lists for the candidates recommended for appointment to the positions of Scientist B in Hydrogeology, Chemical, and Geophysics Group A at the Central Ground Water Board. Additionally, the merit lists for the positions of Geologist Group A, Geophysicist Group A, and Chemist Group A at the Geological Survey of India have also been released.

Read Also Former CISF Chief Sheel Vardhan Singh Appointed As UPSC Member

The results of the stage-I (preliminary) exam, which took place in February 2023, the stage-II (main) exam, which took place on June 24, 25, 2023, and the personality test, which was conducted in November and December of 2023, were used to select the candidates.

Some candidates yet to know their results

The commission stated that for the positions of Geophysicist Group "A" or Scientist "B" (Geophysics) Group "A" and Chemist Group "A" or Scientist "B" (Chemical) Group "A," it has kept a consolidated reserve list. Additionally, the outcomes for the 19 candidates are tentative.

"The Commission will not issue the offer of appointment to the candidates whose results have been kept provisional until it has verified the original documents that these candidates have yet to provide," UPSC stated.