Former CISF Chief Sheel Vardhan Singh Appointed as UPSC Member

Sheel Vardhan Singh, the former Chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), PTI said citing a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday.

Having served as the director general of the CISF from November 2021 to December 2023, Singh brings 37 years of distinguished service to his new role. A seasoned intelligence expert, he is recognized for his strategic thinking and expertise in global and internal security. Singh has contributed significantly to intelligence gathering, analysis, and national security policy formulation across all theaters of national security.

The UPSC, responsible for conducting the civil services examination to select officers for prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), is chaired by a chairperson and can have a maximum of 10 members. UPSC members are appointed for a term of six years or until they reach the age of 65.

Singh's appointment fills one vacancy among the UPSC members, leaving three more positions to be filled. Known for strengthening India's international security posture during his posting at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Singh has received accolades, including the President Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2010.

In addition to his professional achievements, Singh is recognized as an avid sportsman, a dedicated practitioner of Yoga, and a passionate explorer of literature and culture.