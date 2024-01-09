UPSC CDS 2024 Registration Ends Today; Exam Scheduled For April 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the registration window for the Combined Defence Services (CDS 1) will close today, January 9, 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications for UPSC CDS 2024 until 6 pm on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on April 21, 2024, across various centres in the country.

Here is a breakdown of the important information for UPSC CDS 2024:

Exam Dates:

Registration Deadline: January 9, 2024

Exam Date for CDS 1: April 21, 2024

Exam Date for CDS II: September 1, 2024 (Notification on May 15, 2024)

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates from a recognized university are eligible.

For the Navy, a bachelor's degree in engineering is required; for Air Force Academy, Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 are mandatory in addition to a bachelor's degree.

Age limit for Air Force and Navy applicants: 19 to 23 years

Age limit for Officers Training Academy applicants: 19 to 24 years

Exam Pattern:

Common exam for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Navy Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

Separate exam for Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

Subjects: English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

Duration: 2 hours for each subject.

Maximum Marks: 100 for each subject.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Register with required details and login with credentials.

Fill the application form.

Upload necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Download and print the application form for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are urged to adhere to the deadline and carefully follow the application process to ensure their participation in the UPSC CDS 2024 examination. The CDS exam serves as a gateway for individuals aspiring to join prestigious institutions like the Indian Military Academy, Indian Navy Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers’ Training Academy.