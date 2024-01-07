UPSC CDS 1 2024 Registrations Closing Soon: Apply Now!

UPSC CDS 1 2024 | Representative Image

As the deadline for UPSC CDS 1 2024 approaches, candidates aspiring to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through the Combined Defence Services examination must ensure timely submission of their applications. Here is a concise guide with important dates, eligibility criteria, qualifications, and the application process:

Important Dates:

Application Window Opened: December 20, 2024

Last Date to Apply: January 9, 2024

Examination Date: April 21, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: A graduate from a recognized university is eligible. Engineering graduates are required for the Navy, while Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 are mandatory for the Air Force Academy.

Age Limit:

For Air Force and Navy: 19 to 23 years

For Officers Training Academy: 19 to 24 years

Qualification and Exam Details:

The CDS exam is a written examination followed by an interview round.

The written exam includes three papers: English language, general knowledge, and elementary mathematics.

Total Marks: 100

Exam Duration: 2 hours

How to Apply:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in

Log in using your credentials

Complete Part 1 registration by filling out the application form

Upload scanned documents and pay the application fees

Select the examination center and submit

Download and print the submitted application for future reference

Candidates are reminded that the CDS 1 exam is a crucial gateway for aspiring Commissioned Officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The examination will be conducted in 70 cities across the country, and timely submission of applications is vital for participation in the recruitment process.

For more details and to apply, candidates can visit the official UPSC website before the closing date.