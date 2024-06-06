UPSC Opens Correction Window For NDA 2 2024 Applications

Representational pic

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially opened the correction window for the NDA 2 2024 application forms. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the UPSC’s official website to make the necessary corrections.

Deadline: June 11, 2024

Exam Date: September 1, 2024.

This examination is conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The basic educational qualification required to appear for the NDA exam is a Class 12 certificate.

The admit cards for the exam will be released one week before the exam date. Approximately 404 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam.

Candidates are permitted to correct various details in their application forms, including:

Name

Parent's name

Academic details

Photograph - image upload

Signature - image upload

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Date of birth

Gender

Category

How to make corrections in application forms:

Visit the UPSC’s official website.

Click on the login window.

Enter your login credentials.

An OTP will be sent to the registered email and mobile number.

Make the required changes in the NDA 2024 application form.

Download the corrected NDA application form 2024.

Candidates are advised to review their application details carefully and make any necessary corrections before the deadline to avoid any discrepancies during the recruitment process.