NCET 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip Released At ncet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How To Download

IStock images

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. The NCET 2024 exam city intimation slip can be downloaded by candidates who have completed the application form from the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA released an official notice

The notice reads, “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NCET 2024. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NCET 2024 shall be issued later,” NTA said in an official notice.

Date:

Exam Date: June 12, 2023

How to down the City Intimation Slip 2024:

Visit the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the " NCET 2024 City Allotment" link available

Enter the login credentials and submit

NTA NCET City Intimation Slip 2024 will appear on the screen

Check the details and download the slip

Take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates may contact NTA by phone at 011-40759000 or by email at ncet@nta.ac.in if they are experiencing any problems downloading the city intimation slip or the admit card.

Candidates are encouraged to check out the official website for latest updates.