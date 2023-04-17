UPSC NDA NA II 2022 final results out at upsc.gov.in; direct link here

UPSC NDA NA II 2022 final results out | Representational Pic /DD News

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released thte final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022.

Candidates who appeared in the NDA and NA examinations (II) 2022 can check and download the final result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the reports, 538 candidates have been selected in the written Examination held by the IPSC on September 04, 2022 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and Naval Academy for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Read Also Indian Army Agniveer exam begins today; download admit card here

Candidates may note that the results of their Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these final result. "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066," reads the official notice.

Direct link here to check the result of NDA and NA examinations (II) 2022

The marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

Steps to download NDA, NA Final Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022."

A PDF of the result will open on the screen.

Check your roll number and name in the list.

Download and take a printout of the final result for further reference.