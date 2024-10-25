UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA NA I 2024 final Marks out | Representational Pic /DD News

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Navel Academy (NA) Examination 1 final results were released by the Union Public Service Commission on Thursday, October 24. On UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the NDA and NA Examination (I), 2024, can view their final results.

NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY AND NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (I), 2024 – DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULTS THEREOF



The following is the list, in order of merit of 641 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service… — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 24, 2024

Following interviews conducted by the Ministry of Defense's Services Selection Board for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and Naval Academy for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), a total of 641 candidates were chosen based on the results of the written exam administered by UPSC on April 21, 2024.

How to check UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final result 2024:

Visit the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click the UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024 link.

Candidates will see their names and roll numbers in a new PDF file that opens.

Download the page and review the details.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link

The commission plans to use the exam to fill 400 positions across the organisation, including 208 in the Army, 42 in the Navy, 120 in the Air Force, and 30 at the Naval Academy. Candidates are recommended to visit the Ministry of Defence's websites, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, and www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in, for comprehensive information about the start date of the courses.