 UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Candidates who appeared in the NDA and NA examinations (I) 2024 can check and download the final result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
UPSC NDA NA I 2024 final Marks out | Representational Pic /DD News

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Navel Academy (NA) Examination 1 final results were released by the Union Public Service Commission on Thursday, October 24. On UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the NDA and NA Examination (I), 2024, can view their final results.

Following interviews conducted by the Ministry of Defense's Services Selection Board for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and Naval Academy for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), a total of 641 candidates were chosen based on the results of the written exam administered by UPSC on April 21, 2024. 

How to check UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final result 2024:

Visit the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video
Europa League: Andre Onana Pulls Off Double Save To Leave Jose Mourinho Laughing In Disbelief During Manchester United vs Fenerbahce Match; Video
Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series
Apple, Made In India: Foxconn Buys Equipment Worth ₹267 Crore For Tamil Nadu Factory To Locally Make iPhone 16 Series
Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar Padamsee
Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar Padamsee
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's Bandra East; Video
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Zeeshan Siddique Dumps Congress To Join NCP, Fielded From Mumbai's Bandra East; Video

On the home page, click the UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024 link.

Candidates will see their names and roll numbers in a new PDF file that opens.

Download the page and review the details.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

Read Also
UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 Declared; What's Next?
article-image

Direct link

The commission plans to use the exam to fill 400 positions across the organisation, including 208 in the Army, 42 in the Navy, 120 in the Air Force, and 30 at the Naval Academy. Candidates are recommended to visit the Ministry of Defence's websites, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, and www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in, for comprehensive information about the start date of the courses. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

RPSC Programmer Admit Card Released; Check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Programmer Admit Card Released; Check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Mumbai: IIT-B Embarks On Massive Infrastructure Expansion; Campus Area To Increase From 9 Lakh To 16...

Mumbai: IIT-B Embarks On Massive Infrastructure Expansion; Campus Area To Increase From 9 Lakh To 16...

Ratlam’s CM Rise Vinoba School Wins World’s Best School Prize For Innovation, Boosting...

Ratlam’s CM Rise Vinoba School Wins World’s Best School Prize For Innovation, Boosting...

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 To Be OUT SOON, Check Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 To Be OUT SOON, Check Minimum Qualifying Marks