UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 Declared; What's Next? | Representative Image

The UPSC NDA II and UPSC CDS II Results 2024 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the exams for the Combined Defence Services, National Defence Academy, and Naval Academy can now view and obtain their results. The applicants who pass the written exam can go to the next round of interviews.

All candidates whose Roll Numbers are in the lists are considered provisionally enrolled, according to the outcome announcements.

The UPSC intends to fill 459 positions in the Combined Defence Services, 34 positions in the Naval Academy, and 370 positions in the National Defence Academy through the recruitment exams.

The mark sheets of the candidates will be posted on the Commission's website within fifteen (15) days following the day the NDA and CDS final results are published. After the SSB interview, the mark sheet will be made available within 15 days after the date the OTA course final results are published.

How to check?

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

-Select the “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024” link from the homepage.

-Open the new tab and download the UPSC CDS Result 2024 PDF.

-Locate your roll number and save the file in PDF format for later use.



On September 1, 2024, the written exams for the NDA II and CDS II were administered. Original certificates of age and educational attainment must be submitted by these candidates to the address provided on the official notice.