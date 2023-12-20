UPSC NDA 1 2024 Application Form Released; Apply At upsc.gov.in

Representative image

In a significant development for aspiring candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the NDA 1 application form for the year 2024. The application process commenced on December 20 and will be open until January 9, 2024. Here are the key details you need to know to successfully apply for UPSC NDA 1 2024:

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: December 20, 2023

Application End Date: January 9, 2024

Correction Window: January 10 to 16, 2024

Exam Date: April 21, 2024

How to Apply - Step by Step:

Visit the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the "Online One-Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations" link on the home screen.

Select "New Registration" to initiate the process.

Fill in the required details to complete the UPSC registration form.

Log in using the provided credentials.

Find the "Active Notification" section on your dashboard and click on the NDA 1 2024 application form link.

Complete the application form, ensuring all details are accurate.

Preview the filled information before proceeding.

Pay the application fee through the specified channels.

Upload necessary scanned documents, signature, and photo identity card document in the specified format.

Review all details once again and submit the application.

Download the NDA 1 2024 application form for future reference.

Application Form Correction Window

The UPSC NDA 1 2024 application form correction window will be active from January 10 to 16, 2024. Applicants can make necessary corrections during this period through the official website.

With a total of 400 vacancies available, candidates are urged to thoroughly read the eligibility criteria and related details outlined in the UPSC NDA 1 notification 2024 before initiating the application process. Don't miss this opportunity to join the National Defence Academy; apply now and mark your calendar for the upcoming examination on April 21, 2024. For more information, visit upsc.gov.in.