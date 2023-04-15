UPSC: CDS 1, NDA 1 exam 2023 tomorrow, direct link to download admit card from upsc.gov.in

NDA and NA 1 2023 exams are also scheduled on April 16. | Twitter @IAF_MCC

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC CDS 1, NDA 1 Exam 2023 tomorrow, April 16, 2023.

The candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The admit card was released on March 24, 2023. As per the notice, the candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards for the examination and take a printout.

