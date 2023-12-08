 UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains Result Likely TODAY, Here's The Direct Link To Check
UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains Result Likely TODAY, Here's The Direct Link To Check

The UPSC Mains Result 2023 results will be declared anytime soon. Here is the step-by-step guide to check the UPSC Result 2023.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) Main 2023 results are expected soon. All applicants who are eagerly awaiting the UPSC Mains Result 2023 are recommended to keep a close eye on the official website, which is upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Mains examination for the year 2023 was held in two shifts, from September 15 to September 24, 2023, the first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

How to check?

Visit the official UPSC website

Look for the "Examination" or "Results" section on the homepage

Find and click on the link related to the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Result 2023

You may be required to enter your roll number, registration number, and other essential details

After providing the necessary information, submit the form

The UPSC Mains Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

You can download the result or take a printout for future reference.

DIRECT LINK

Make sure to verify the official UPSC website for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the release of the UPSC Mains Result in 2023.

The UPSC interview phase is scheduled to begin following the release of the UPSC CSE Mains result 2023. The names and roll numbers of applicants who have qualified for the UPSC CSE Mains 2023 will be shown on the merit list.

