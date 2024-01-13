UPSC IFS Main Exam Result 2023 Declared: Download Your Scorecard Now

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023, conducted from November 26 to December 3, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

IFS Main Exam 2023: November 26, 2023, to December 3, 2023

Personality Test (Interview) Dates: To be notified

DAF-II Online Submission Period: January 16, 2024, to January 22, 2024, till 6:00 P.M.

Qualified candidates are required to appear for the Personality Test (Interview) of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2023. The interviews will take place at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The dates for the interviews will be communicated in due course.

Important Notice for Candidates:

Candidates must fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, available on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in from January 16, 2024, to January 22, 2024, till 6:00 P.M. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of candidature, and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Additionally, e-Summon letters will not be issued to candidates who fail to submit DAF-II.

How to Check UPSC IFS Main Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023" under Union Public Service Commission.

A PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list of qualified candidates.

Verify your results and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions carefully and ensure timely submission of DAF-II to avoid any inconvenience in the examination process.