UPSC IFS Final Result 2022 Announced, Know How To Check

The Union Public Service Commission issued the UPSC IFS Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Indian Forest Service Examination 2022 can check the result through the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from 20 to 27 November 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test was held in June, 2023.

A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories. The candidature of 12 recommended candidates are provisional. Appointments shall be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.

UPSC IFS Final Result 2022: Steps to check

Go to the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on UPSC IFS Final Result 2022 link available A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers Download and take a printout of the same for future reference