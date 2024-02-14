UPSC IFS 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the commencement of the application process for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. As per the notification released, interested candidates can now register for the UPSC IFS 2024 examination through the official website, upsc.gov.in. The application window will remain open until March 5, 2024.

Here are the key details prospective candidates need to know:

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: March 5, 2024

Fees:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 100

Female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD): Exempted from fee payment

Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking

Eligibility Criteria:

Indian citizenship is mandatory.

Age: Minimum 21 years old and maximum 32 years old as of August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in relevant disciplines from recognized universities.

Vacancy:

The UPSC IFS 2024 examination aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies in the Indian Forest Service.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the IFS registration link.

Complete the registration process and generate login credentials.

Log in using the provided details and fill out the application form.

Upload required documents and proceed with fee payment.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

Print a copy of the form for future reference.

Documents Required:

Scanned photograph and signature in .jpg format (Size: between 50 KB and 300 KB)

Educational certificates

Any one photo ID: Aadhar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving Licence

Personal details: Name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and follow the application instructions provided by UPSC. For further updates and information, applicants can refer to the official website.