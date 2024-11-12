UPSC IES, ISS Personality Test Schedule OUT; Check Details

UPSC IES, ISS 2024 | Official Website

The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024 personality test schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 48 positions, of which 18 are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 are in the Indian Statistical Service.

While the ISS PT will take place from December 3 to 6, 2024, the IES Personality Test will start on December 2 and end on December 5.

Official notice

The notification reads, "The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained."

It added, "It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier in the Press Note/Notice dated 21.08.2024 declaring the result of written part of IES/ISS Examination, 2024."

The notification further mentioned that candidates who show up for the interview will receive reimbursement for their travel costs, which will only cover the cost of the second or sleeper class train ticket (Mail Express). If the candidates execute their journey using any other class or mode; this will be handled in accordance with S.R. 132 and the Commission's rules, which are accessible on the internet.



How to check?

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the IES/ISS PT schedule 2024 on the homepage.

-The screen will display the PT schedule.

-Examine and save the PT schedule.

-Print off a copy for your records.