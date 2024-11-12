UPSC To Release IFS Mains 2024 Admit Cards On November 14; Official Notice Here

UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024 on Thursday, November 14. Candidates planning to take the exam can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Exam Schedule & Duration

The UPSC IFS Mains 2024 is scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 1, 2024. Each exam session will last three hours, with the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please note that there will be no examination on November 25, 2024.

Important Instructions

On exam days, candidates must present a printed copy of their e-Admit Card at their designated examination center. The Commission has stated that candidates who fail to show their e-Admit Card for verification will not be allowed to take the exam. Additionally, candidates must bring a photo ID card that matches the number listed on the e-Admit Card for each session.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should verify that all details, including their name, photograph, and QR code, are accurate. If any discrepancies are found, candidates must notify the Commission immediately via email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in for resolution.

The UPSC previously announced the results of the IFS Prelims 2024 on July 1, with the written results published on July 19, 2024. Candidates who passed the Prelims were required to reapply using the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the IFS Main Examination, available on the UPSC website from August 27 to September 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. Those who succeed in the Mains will move on to the personal interview stage.

Official Notice from UPSC

The commission issued an official notice, wherein it said, “The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 14th November 2024. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The eAdmit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination. ‘Important Instructions to the candidates’ appended with the eAdmit Card must be read carefully by the candidates.

Read the official Notice Here

How to Download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024:

Aspirants can download their UPSC IFS Mains 2024 hall tickets by following these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the homepage.

Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

The UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the details on the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.