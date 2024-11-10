UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the scores and details of non-recommended candidates for the 2023 Civil Services Examination (CSE). Candidates can view their marks on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to an official notice, “Keeping in view the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publicly scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals, to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-recommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (Interview), through its website.”

It further added, “Since the Reserve List of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 has been released, the scores (out of 2025 marks) and other details of non recommended 1410 candidates, who have appeared in the P.T./Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, is annexed herewith.”

The UPSC clarified that this information will be accessible for one year.

The final results of the 2023 Civil Services Examination, conducted for 1,143 vacancies, were announced on April 16, 2024, with 1,016 candidates recommended for various services. Recently, an additional 120 candidates were selected from the Consolidated Reserve List to fill remaining vacancies.